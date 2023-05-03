ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -Officers with the Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating after a body was recovered from a river on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, a group of kayakers reported a body was floating down the French Broad River near Riverside Drive just before 1 p.m.

The Asheville Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the river. Detectives and forensic technicians are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the person and conduct further investigation.

If you would like to share information anonymously, you can text TIP2APD to 847411.