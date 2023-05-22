ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating after a gun discharged on Sunday evening.

Officers said that they responded to Maple Crest Apartments located on Lee Garden Lane to investigate the incident around 5:27 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured but there was property damage that has been reported.

Upon arrival, officers saw a suspect vehicle leaving the area. Officers were able to find the vehicle and juvenile occupants in the nearby area. Detectives are continuing work with the Department of Juvenile Justice in the investigation.

Asheville Police Department Detectives are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.