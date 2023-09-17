ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said that they responded to a civil disturbance that left two people shot on Sunday.

According to officers, the shooting happened on South Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officers said that one person was shot in the head and a second person was shot in the chest. Officers do not know what led to the shooting at this time.

Officers are collecting evidence from the scene, witnesses, and the hospital. Two vehicles were involved in the incident.

At least one victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson Police Department.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.