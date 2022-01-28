Officers looking for man passing counterfeit money in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man accused of passing counterfeit money in Forest City.

(From: Forest City Police Department)

According to the Forest City Police Department, their department responded to multiple calls around the city for the same person using the fake bills.

The man was driving a black Lexus SUV with a temporary license plate, according to investigators.

Forest City Police released surveillance photos of the man and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.