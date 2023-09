GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that they are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who stole money from a 94-year-old woman.

Officers said that the man was seen on camera taking cash and a card out of a 94-year-old lady’s purse and then using the card for items that were worth several thousand dollars.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8401.