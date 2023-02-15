GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two officers were given awards as Officers of the Year Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

Investigator Andrew Herring was named Deputy of the Year and Detective David Owens was named Officer of the Year.

Investigator Herring is a part of the Homicide Unit for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Owens works for the Greenville Police Department.

“It’s just great to receive something that represents the hard work of the unit I’m a part of and what we’ve been able to complete,” Investigator Herring said.

Investigator Herring has a 100% clearance rate from his homicide cases and Detective Owens was recognized for his work with the Drug Enforcement Unit.

“Everything we do requires team effort so it’s really a team award,” Detective Owens said.

The awards were presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville.