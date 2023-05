GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that a child fell out of a moving car on Sunday.

According to officers the incident took place on Pleasantburg Drive around 2 p.m. Officers said a caller told officers about the incident and that the driver got back in the car and drove off before officers could arrive.

The condition of the child has not been reported at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.