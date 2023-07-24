ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that four individuals were arrested after they investigated more into a complaint call downtown over the weekend.
Officers said that they partnered with detectives and Alcohol Law Enforcement to respond to the call that came in late Saturday night.
Officers conducted their crime prevention investigation in the area of College Street.
The following people were arrested:
-Elijah Edward Timmons III, 29
- Failure to Appear: speeding x2
- Failure to Appear: reckless driving
- Failure to Appear: fictitious tag
- Failure to Appear: driving while license revoked x4
- Failure to Appear: no liability insurance
- Failure to Appear: failure to comply with license restrictions
- Failure to Appear: simple possession of marijuana
Timmons was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.
– Corey Asheton Howell, 32
- Warrant: attempted to obtain property by false pretense
- Warrant: misdemeanor larceny
Howell was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and released under a written promise issued by the magistrate.
-Christopher Steven Reeder, 34
- Charged: Simple Affray
- Charged: I&D
Reeder was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $500 secured bond issued by the magistrate.
-Brandon Lamar Freeman, 39
- Citation: Carrying a Concealed Gun
Officers said that they seized a Taurus TH9C 9mm pistol.
If anyone has any information about drug or illegal gun crimes, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.