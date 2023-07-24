ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that four individuals were arrested after they investigated more into a complaint call downtown over the weekend.

Officers said that they partnered with detectives and Alcohol Law Enforcement to respond to the call that came in late Saturday night.

Officers conducted their crime prevention investigation in the area of College Street.

The following people were arrested:

-Elijah Edward Timmons III, 29

Failure to Appear: speeding x2

Failure to Appear: reckless driving

Failure to Appear: fictitious tag

Failure to Appear: driving while license revoked x4

Failure to Appear: no liability insurance

Failure to Appear: failure to comply with license restrictions

Failure to Appear: simple possession of marijuana

Timmons was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

– Corey Asheton Howell, 32

Warrant: attempted to obtain property by false pretense

Warrant: misdemeanor larceny

Howell was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and released under a written promise issued by the magistrate.

-Christopher Steven Reeder, 34

Charged: Simple Affray

Charged: I&D

Reeder was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $500 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

-Brandon Lamar Freeman, 39

Citation: Carrying a Concealed Gun

Officers said that they seized a Taurus TH9C 9mm pistol.

If anyone has any information about drug or illegal gun crimes, you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.