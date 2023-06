WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wellford Police Department said that they have received new patrol vehicles that are ready for service.

According to officers, the newest vehicles are 2020 Dodge Durangos, the vehicles are used but new to officers.

The vehicles that are black with blue decals were purchased with emergency equipment ready for use. Officers said the vehicles will replace a 2010 Tahoe with high mileage and a 2011 Chevy Impala.