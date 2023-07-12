GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is reminding residents that locking their car doors is an essential step in avoiding break-ins.

Officers are providing the following tips to prevent you from being a potential victim:

Make sure vehicles are locked at night

Do not leave handguns inside unattended vehicles

Remove valuables ( wallet, purse, electronics, etc.)

Remove spare keys from the vehicle interior

Try to park in well-lit parking areas if possible

Officers said that they responded to Century Park apartments for suspicious individuals attempting to break into vehicles on Tuesday night.

According to officers, several vehicles had been broken into and ransacked. Three juveniles decided to run to a nearby park where they were quickly found by officers.

Officers said that the individuals had two handguns and backpacks with additional items.