WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Police Department said that a car crashed into a Dollar Tree store on Monday night.

According to officers, they received a call regarding the crash around 9:05 p.m. The Dollar Tree is located along Greenville Drive in Williamston.

Officers said that the driver was trying to back up into a parking lot near a Subway when her accelerator got stuck. The car continued to back up, hop a curb, and crashed into the front of the Dollar Tree.

Officers said that there were no injuries at the scene.