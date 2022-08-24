Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is responding to a residence in Greer in reference to animal cruelty.

The department said officers are following up after serving a search warrant to a home on the 2300 block of Brockman McClimon Road on Aug. 17.

The Environmental Enforcement has also secured 12 arrest warrants for the owner due to the health conditions and living conditions of canines.

7NEWS is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.