SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said that they responded to a call regarding an armed robbery incident that took place on Saturday.

According to officers, the robbery took place in the Westgate Mall parking lot near the Red Bowl Asian Bistro. Officers said that the suspects and the buyer were meeting up for a show-and-buy transaction of an item that they talked about on Snapchat, and that’s when the suspects tried to rob the buyer.

Officers said the suspects left in a navy blue car before they arrived. There were no injuries reported during the incident.