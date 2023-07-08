SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said that they responded to a purse-snatching incident that happened on Saturday.

Officers said that they responded to the Fresh Market located at 1200 East Main Street in reference to a purse snatching and robbery around 4:30 p.m. According to officers, a man grabbed a lady in the parking lot, threw her to the ground, and stole her purse.

An elderly female, 86, was knocked down in the parking lot and severely injured when she fell to

the ground. The woman was treated by Spartanburg EMS.

Officers said that the male suspect ran across the parking lot where he was approached by

two “Good Samaritans”. The two citizens tried to stop him; however, they were unsuccessful.

The suspect was wearing a light blue shirt with a Superman logo, with a light grey t-shirt underneath, dark blue shorts, and tennis shoes. The suspect left in a dark blue Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate of WPY-947.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Spartanburg Police Department. If you have any information regarding the suspect Information on the incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.