UPDATE: (8/5)- The Greenville Police Department confirmed that no shots were fired at the Haywood Mall on Saturday.

Photos of law enforcement response to Haywood Mall

Photos of law enforcement response to Haywood Mall

Photos of law enforcement response to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they responded to a call stating that someone was discharging a firearm at Haywood Mall.

Officers said that they received the call in regard to the situation on Saturday around 6:10 p.m.

According to officers, several people were seen running from the Haywood Mall. Officers said that there is no evidence of a shooting at this point.

Officers said that someone told them that there were juveniles inside popping balloons inside and out in the parking garage area.