UPDATE: (8/5)- The Greenville Police Department confirmed that no shots were fired at the Haywood Mall on Saturday.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they responded to a call stating that someone was discharging a firearm at Haywood Mall.
Officers said that they received the call in regard to the situation on Saturday around 6:10 p.m.
According to officers, several people were seen running from the Haywood Mall. Officers said that there is no evidence of a shooting at this point.
Officers said that someone told them that there were juveniles inside popping balloons inside and out in the parking garage area.