ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are looking for a group of juveniles involved in a robbery.

According to the police department, officers responded to a business on Belvedere Road in reference to a juvenile bleeding from the head.

Officers said July 14, the victim was approached by a group of juveniles who robbed him of his wallet, book bag, and his vehicle.

The victim was also hit in the face with a pistol by the juveniles before they left the scene.

Detectives are searching for a blue 2019 Toyota Camry bearing a North Carolina license plate JMP-3078.

If you have any information about this or any other incident, you can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411(Tip411). You can also contact APD directly at (828) 252-1110.