ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered person who was last seen on Friday.

According to the police department, Robert Gibert, 67, was seen leaving AnMed Hospital located at 800 N. Fant Street at around 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a green and white striped shirt with a green jacket and blue jeans.

Gibert has salt and pepper-colored hair, is 5’6″, and weighs 145 pounds.

Officers said he suffers from dementia and other medical complications and might be in need of immediate medical attention.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call Detective Keonna Brooks at (864) 231-7623.