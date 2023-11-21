BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen in the Weaverville area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph Lamb, 16, was last seen at his home around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen was last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and hiking boots.

The sheriff’s office reported Lamb may be in the Barrel House or Marshall area.

Lamb is described as approximately 5’6″, 145 pounds with red, shoulder length hair.

Joseph Lamb (BCSO)

If you have any information on Lamb or his whereabouts, call (828) 250-6670.