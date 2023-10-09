BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers are attempting to locate a missing teen in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Lane Hyatt, 16, was last seen at his residence in Weaverville on October 6.

Hyatt was last seen wearing a white Nike hoodie and sweatpants. Authorities said he also had a North Face backpack that may have contained more clothing including a black and red pair of shoes.

Hyatt is described as approximately 5’6 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Hyatt or his whereabouts, call 911 or contact (828) 250-6670.