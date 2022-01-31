GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for two women who are persons of interest in a shoplifting incident.

According to the police department, the incident occurred on Jan. 18 at Academy Sports. Both women together are suspected of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of baseball gloves from the store.

Person of Interest (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Person of Interest (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Suspected Vehicle (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The women left the location in what appears to be a silver four-door sedan, officers said. Anyone with information on the identity of these two women is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.