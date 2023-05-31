HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers said that they are searching for a suspect after an armed bank robbery happened on Wednesday.

According to officers, they received the call regarding the robbery from First Citizens Bank located at 1700 Four Seasons Boulevard around 5:04 p.m.

Officers said that a man in his mid-40s went into the bank and told the tellers that he had a gun. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries during the incident.

Officers quickly identified and obtained warrants for Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 46, of Concord, NC. Officers said that Simmons has multiple outstanding warrants for the same charge in other cities.

Simmons is described as approximately 5’5” with brown hair and blue eyes. In Hendersonville, Simmons was wearing the same clothes and carrying a “Despicable Me Minion” lunchbox as pictured in the attached surveillance photos issued by the Salisbury Police Department.

There is no vehicle description available. If anyone has information on the identity or location of Kelvin Simmons, please contact the Hendersonville Police Department by calling (828) 697-3025.

Simmons should not be approached and should be treated as armed and dangerous.