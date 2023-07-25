SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said that they are looking for a burglary suspect after receiving a burglary in progress call on Monday.

Officers said that they responded to a residence along Green Street in reference to an active alarm around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers said that they noticed the front door of the home standing open.

According to officers, the suspect got into the home by standing on a bucket and breaking a window on the left side of the home to make entry.

Officers said that the suspect went into the home multiple times and stole three televisions. The suspect then ran away before officers arrived.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a white belt, and white tennis shoes.

The suspect was seen on the homeowner’s video footage entering the home, and standing in the backyard.

Anyone with information can contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.