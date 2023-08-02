ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is searching for a suspect that has been vandalizing multiple vehicles at a business.

According to officers, the suspect vandalized the cars at a business along Fairview Road in July. Upon further investigation, detectives were able to get video surveillance capturing the man in the nearby area.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Asheville Police Department. Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity or have information about this case can call (828 0-252-1110.

You can also anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411.