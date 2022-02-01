Officers searching for man who stole a vehicle from a gas station in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, the incident happened at the Gulf Gas Station on Highway 14 in the City of Laurens.

LPD got a video to show what appears to be a male entering the store at 7:40 a.m. and stood in the old restaurant part of the store for several minutes. Later, an individual driving a white 2011 Dodge Charger, SC registration PGW856, pulled up to the front of the store and entered the store.

Shortly after the victim entered the store, the suspect exited, got into the Charger and departed the location, officers said. Anyone with information about this incident or the man’s identity is asked to call the Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3531 or dial 911.