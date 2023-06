FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Forest City Police Department said that they are searching for a woman after an assault was reported on Wednesday.

Photo of suspect’s vehicle (Source: Forest City Police Department)

According to officers, the incident happened at a Mcdonald’s along Wells Drive. Officers said that the assault suspect left the scene in a tan caravan before they arrived.

If you have any information, please call the Forest City Police Department at (828)-245-5555.