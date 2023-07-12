CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department said that they are looking for a girl that has gone missing.

Officers said that Elizabeth “Shelly” Boylston, 12, was reported missing on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

According to officers, Boylston is described as 5’4, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and possibly wearing a blue jean dress and white new balance tennis shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth “Shelly” Boylston, you are urged to immediately contact Det. Chancellor (864-624-2014) at any time.