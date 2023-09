GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Saturday.

According to officers, Mark Bernik, 18, was last seen walking away from his family at Spill the Beans on Main Street.

Officers said that Bernik was wearing the same clothes shown in the picture.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding Bernik’s whereabouts please call 911 immediately.