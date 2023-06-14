Kai Pasha Dinkins and Jesus Melvin Casanas

MAUDLIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Maudlin Police Department said that they are looking for a missing endangered woman.

Officers said that Kai Pasha Dinkins, 24 has shoulder-length brown hair with braces on the top and bottom rows of her teeth and is approximately 5″7 weighing 111 pounds. According to officers, Dinkins last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

Photo of silver Subaru Outback (Source: Maudlin Police Department)

Kai has been described by her family members to be intellectually underdeveloped causing her to have the mental capacity of a teenager rather than an adult, which makes her endangered.

It is believed that Kai may possibly be with Jesus Melvin Casanas, 30, of Massachusetts. Officers said that Casanas is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with a Massachusetts license plate of 3YGW 37.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Maudlin Police Department at (864)-289-8900.