Photo of Ashton Wilson and her Kia SUV (Source: Laurens Police Department)

Photo of Ashton Wilson (Source: Laurens Police Department)

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said that they are searching for a missing endangered woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to officers, Ashton Wilson, 27, of Laurens was last seen in the Simpsonville or Greenville area around 6 p.m.

Officers said that Wilson has copper red or blonde hair.

Officers said that Wilson drives a light gray Kia SUV with a SC license plate ending in “959.”

Officers along with Wilson’s family, are actively searching parks and many other locations within the city.

Wilson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as an endangered person.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3531.