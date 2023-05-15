GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they are searching for a man that was reported missing on April 12th.

Officers said that they are looking for Christopher Middleton, 38. His family last contacted him on March 31st. According to officers, Middleton is believed to be homeless and is potentially in the Greenville area.

Middleton is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing at around 5’08” and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact your local police department.