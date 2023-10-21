ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they are looking for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, October 10.

According to officers, Ronald Dean Cohran, 69, was last seen along the 500 block of Biltmore Avenue. Cohran is described as 5’9, weighs about 120 pounds with grey hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Cohran was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and light-colored shoes. Cohran is also believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

If you see Mr. Cochran, please call Buncombe County Communications immediately at (828)-252-1110.