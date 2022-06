RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers are searching for a missing man in Rutherfordton Tuesday.

According to the Rutherfordton Police Department, 77-year-old Hoyt Roger Anders is 5 foot 6 inches, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2001 white Ford Ranger, N.C. license number EFY7446.

The police department said he used his debit card at the Ingles in Lake Lure around 3:51 a.m.

Officers believe he is suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.