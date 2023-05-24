ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said that they are searching for a missing man that was last seen on Wednesday.

According to officers, Phillip Wayne Osborne was last seen leaving the AnMed Health Hospital in Anderson.

Osborne is described as 5’9 and weighs 200 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Officers said that Osborne’s last clothes description is camo pants and a red shirt.

If you have any information about Osborne’s whereabouts, please contact the Anderson Police Department at (864)-231-2272.