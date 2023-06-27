GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Police Department said that they are searching for a teenage girl that was last seen on Wednesday, June 21st.

Officers said that Courtney Watson,16, was last seen in Gaffney around 1 p.m. According to officers, Watson is described as 5’4 weighing 160 pounds.

Watson was wearing a brown hoodie with black pants, according to officers. Officers said that Watson does have friends in the Blacksburg area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 837-2589.