SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Spindale Police Department said that they are looking for a woman that has been missing since Sunday.

According to officers, Lacy Elizabeth Rice was last seen in the area of Miller Street in Spindale after she left walking from her grandmother’s house around 1 p.m.

Officers said that Rice was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue striped shorts and is 5’9” and weighs around 130 pounds. Rice has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Ms. Rice’s whereabouts, please call the Spindale Police Department at (828)-286-3464.