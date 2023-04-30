BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Blacksburg Police Department is searching for a woman that was last seen at a Food Lion in Blacksburg on Wednesday.

Officers said that they are searching for Katherine “Kathy” Nix. According to officers, Nix was there with another female who went into Food Lion while Nix waited outside.

When the female came out of the Food Lion, Nix was missing. Officers said that it is unclear if she left on foot or if she got into a car with someone else.

Nix was last seen in all dark clothing. If you have any information please call (864)-487-2747.