ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a missing woman that was last seen in 2022.

According to officers, they are searching for Kristy Nicole Wooten, who was last seen in June of 2022 at a Salvation Army located at 112 Tolly Street in Anderson.

Officers said that Wooten is described as 5’0 and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Wooten’s whereabouts please call the Anderson Police Department at (864)-231-2249.