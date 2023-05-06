CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman that was last seen on Friday.

According to officers, Melanie Paige Williams, 29, was last seen on New Cut Road in Campobello on Friday around 3:20 p.m.

Officers said that Williams went for a walk and never returned. Williams’ phone has since been turned off.

Williams is described as 5’5″ and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. She has brown hair with green eyes and wears glasses. Williams also has a tattoo of the word “Beautiful” on her forearm and another tattoo of the name “Braiden” on her left wrist.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)-596-2222.