ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is searching for a teenage girl that ran away.

Officers said that Rosa Acevedo was last seen along E. Whitner Street in Anderson on Saturday. Acevedo is described as 5’0 and weighs 120 pounds.

According to officers, Acevedo’s last clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information regarding the case please call the Anderson Police Department at (864)-231-2277.