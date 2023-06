Photo of suspect’s car (Source: Gaffney Police Department)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Gaffney Police Department said that they are searching for a suspect after a shoplifting incident that happened on Monday, June 19th.

According to officers, the suspect stole multiple Pokémon items from the store.

If you can provide any information, please call the Gaffney Police Department at (864) 489-8115.