ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they are looking for a suspect regarding an assault that happened on Tuesday morning.

Officers said that they responded to the area of North Lexington Avenue to investigate a report of an assault around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had been hit and suffering from a head injury.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives are searching for a male with short hair wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this case or know the identity of the suspect, please call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.