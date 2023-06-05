TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department said that they are searching for suspects after multiple cars were broken into on Sunday.

Officers said that the break-ins happened along Williams Road and the surrounding areas around 3:30 a.m. According to officers, the suspects unlawfully entered the vehicles and took items.

Officers believe that at least three people were involved in the break-ins. If you have any information, including surveillance video or doorbell cameras, please reach out to the Travelers Rest Police Department at (864)-834-9029.