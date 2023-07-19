GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they are searching for two people that used counterfeit money to buy lottery tickets at a gas station on May 10th.

According to officers, the suspects tried to use counterfeit money to purchase lottery tickets at the QuickTrip located at 1012 Woodruff Road.

Officers said that the cashier was able to identify the fake money and the suspects left the store without paying for the tickets.

If you have any information on their identities, please contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.