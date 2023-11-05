BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County officials have issued a burning ban due to adverse atmospheric conditions.

According to officials, the Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office issued the ban due to conditions including high fire danger, low humidity and strong gusty winds.

Officials said there is to be no burning of yard waste, debris, or land clearing burns during this ban, while also reminding the community that it is never legal to burn anything other than naturally occurring vegetation.

This ban does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill, or chiminea device smaller than three feet in diameter.

The burning ban will be in effect until conditions improve, according to officials.

