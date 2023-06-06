UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The sound of cheers and shovels hitting the dirt marked the start of Spartanburg Regional’s newest project.

“I want to thank everyone here today for being here to join us on this momentous occasion, it’s a big deal,” said Mark Aycock, chief operating officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

A new $55 million medical facility will soon sit on the 48 acre site, where crowds of doctors and elected officials gathered Tuesday morning. Leaders are calling it a futuristic and sustainable model that will serve the growing county of Union.

“Union County has shown that they’re starting to grow again after a long period of decline and dormancy so this is going to be a very important part of that growth I think,” said Paul Newhouse, president of Union Medical Center.

Spartanburg Regional physicians like Bill James said this overall growth in the Upstate is what’s motivating Spartanburg Regional Healthcare workers to want to step up for their neighboring counties.

“Union countinites who live in Union, work all over Spartanburg County, that includes our other five hospitals in Spartanburg County, so these are our people, and just as importantly they’re family and friends and others of our patients,” said Bill James, an obstetrician with Spartanburg Regional.

The hospital will be a three-story, 99,600-square-foot facility and will also have a chapel with a calming space for prayer, and a healing garden at the hospital’s entrance to welcome patients and guests.

With the need for a facility like this one in Union, it will focus heavily on being accessible and accommodating to patients.

“This will consolidate healthcare and make it much more efficient and accessible, but what we’re most excited about is enhancing the patient experience so during the construction phase a group of us are going to be encouraging further community support of that patient experience,” said James.

The new site will offer medical services including emergency care, lab work, imaging, inpatient, outpatient and primary care.

Spartanburg Regional said they’re hoping for the facility to be complete between sometime in late 2024 and early 2025.