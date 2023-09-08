BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Paws Bryson City is asking the public to help identify a man who threw a puppy out of a car window on Friday morning.

Officials said that they are still searching for the puppy at this time. According to officials, the puppy may be able to be spotted along Bryson Walk or Lemons Branch Road.

IMAGE GRAPHIC WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING IMAGE DISTURBING

Photo of puppy thrown from the vehicle. (Source: PAWS Bryson City)

If you have any information regarding the suspect or his vehicle, please call the Bryson City Police Department at (828)-488-3050.