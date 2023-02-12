LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Clinton issued a water advisory for specific areas Sunday morning.

According to city officials, crews are repairing a water main and service will be interrupted.

Officials said customers should boil their water for one full minute before drinking or cooking purposes.

Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking, officials said.

The boil water advisory for the affected areas is listed below:

Derby Lane

Preakness Patti

Saratoga

Belmont Stakes

104 through 107 Pinehurst Drive

Customers will be notified when advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions should contact the City of Clinton Water Plant at (864) 833-7526.