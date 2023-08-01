SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – What appears to be a man sitting on a bench and wrapped in a garbage bag is actually a statue waiting to be unveiled.

The Rutherford County 911 Communications Center took to Facebook on Sunday to answer what it called numerous phone calls about a man wrapped in garbage bags in front of Spindale House.

“We appreciate the community’s concern over “a gentleman wrapped in a trash bag located in front of the Spindale house”. However, “he” is only a statue planning to be revealed by the Town of Spindale at their upcoming centennial celebration. We’ve received numerous calls and wanted to let the public know there’s no need to continue calling. “He” is 100% fine with no plans to relocate,” reads a post on the communication center’s Facebook page.

The Town of Spindale is celebrating 100 years in August. The town has several activities planned to mark the occasion, including an event this weekend which includes a fireworks show, free live music, food trucks and a petting zoo.

The statue will be unveiled as part of the centenial celebration.