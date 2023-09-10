GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a house fire that took place on Sunday.
The following fire departments responded to the incident:
- Pelham- Batesville Fire Department
- Boiling Springs Fire District (Greenville)
- Tyger River Fire Department
- Greer Fire Department
- Taylors Fire Department
Officials said that the call regarding the house fire that happened at 1614 Popular Drive Extension came in around 7:30 p.m.
The Pelham-Batesville Fire Marshal is currently on the scene investigating the fire.
Officials have reported no injuries from the fire.