GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a house fire that took place on Sunday.

The following fire departments responded to the incident:

Pelham- Batesville Fire Department

Boiling Springs Fire District (Greenville)

Tyger River Fire Department

Greer Fire Department

Taylors Fire Department

Officials said that the call regarding the house fire that happened at 1614 Popular Drive Extension came in around 7:30 p.m.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Marshal is currently on the scene investigating the fire.

Officials have reported no injuries from the fire.