GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a house fire that took place on Sunday.

The following fire departments responded to the incident:

  • Pelham- Batesville Fire Department
  • Boiling Springs Fire District (Greenville)
  • Tyger River Fire Department
  • Greer Fire Department
  • Taylors Fire Department

Officials said that the call regarding the house fire that happened at 1614 Popular Drive Extension came in around 7:30 p.m.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Marshal is currently on the scene investigating the fire.

Officials have reported no injuries from the fire.