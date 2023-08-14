OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A school bus-involved crash is under investigation Monday morning in Seneca.

The School District of Oconee County confirmed that one of their buses was involved in a crash in front of the Days Inn hotel at 11015 North Radio Station Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a car was trying to pull out in front of the bus when it was hit by another vehicle causing the car to hit the bus.

The district said no students were on the bus during the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

7NEWS reached out to the hotel and staff said they witnessed the three-vehicle crash in front of their establishment.

A pickup truck and car were also involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.